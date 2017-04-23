Man Injured in Plunge from Freeway Overpass in Carpinteria

A man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he jumped or fell from an overpass onto Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel were dispatched about 4 p.m. to Highway 101 at Bailard Avenue, where the injured man was reported to be lying in the roadway.

CHP dispatch indicated the man had jumped off the bridge and landed in the northbound traffic lanes.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched to the scene, and found the victim in the center lane, according to district spokeswoman Grace Donnelly.

She said the man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s identity and details of his condition were not immediately available.

