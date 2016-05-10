Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Mauricio Ortega Named New Principal of Goleta Valley Junior High School

He currently serves as an assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School

Mauricio Ortega has been selected as the new principal of Goleta Valley Junior High School, effective for the coming school year. (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)
By Barbara Keyani for Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 10, 2016 | 8:32 p.m.

Mauricio Ortega has been selected as the new principal of Goleta Valley Junior High School, effective for school year 2016-17.

His selection was announced at Tuesday night's meeting of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education.

Ortega currently serves as an assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School, a position he has held since 2015.

In this capacity he evaluates certificated and classified staff, coordinates Title 1 and Title III programs, oversees special education, coordinates special programs, and facilitates testing programs. His duties also include parent outreach.

Prior to joining the staff at Santa Barbara High School, Ortega was an assistant principal at Santa Barbara Junior High School, a position he held for two years.

Before moving to Santa Barbara in 2013, he taught social studies and English in Los Angeles to students in grades 6, 7, and 8.

Ortega earned a BA in sociology from California State University, Los Angeles; an ME degree in curriculum and instruction — with an emphasis on educational technology — from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ; a single-subject credential from Mount St. Mary's College in Los Angeles; and an administrative service credential from Cal State University, Dominguez Hills.

"I am looking forward to working with students, parents, and the Goleta Valley Junior High staff," Ortega said. "I want to do all that I can to have students and parents feel connected to our school. I am a student of public education and I want my children [twin boys] to grow up in the public education system."

He continued, "I like Santa Barbara Unified School District because of its commitment to restorative approaches and cultural proficiency. I want to continue with those initiatives at Goleta Valley Junior High School."

Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

