May Jury Trial Set for Goleta-Area Man Accused of Killing His Parents, 2 Sons

The jury trial for a man accused of murdering his parents and his two sons is set to start in May in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Nicolas Holzer, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to four homicide charges for allegedly killing William Charles Holzer, 73, Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10.

He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2014, after allegedly calling 9-1-1 to report he had murdered his family. Responding deputies discovered four bodies with stab wounds at the family's home on the 600 block of Walnut Park Lane.

The family dog was also found dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Judge Brian Hill will allow Holzer to be dressed out — wearing civilian clothing, not a jail uniform — and free of restraints during the trial, according to court documents.

Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss, who is representing Holzer, filed a petition for the move, writing that Holzer has been respectful and appropriate during his court appearances in the 3 1/2 years since he was arrested and charged.

Restraints would be seen by the jury at some point, particularly since in-custody defendants are transported around the courthouse using the same hallways and elevators that potential jurors and actual jurors use, Voss wrote in the petition.

Retired prosecutor Ron Zonen is handling the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

A May 7 court date is scheduled for jury trial in Superior Court.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.