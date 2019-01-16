McCune Foundation Appoints State Assembly Member Monique Limón to Board

Monique Limón has been appointed to the McCune Foundation Board, after serving on the foundation’s Grants Review Committee since 2012.

Limón has served as a member of the California State Assembly since 2016 and represents the 37th District which includes portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

A lifelong Santa Barbara resident, Limón also spent six years on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board and worked at UCSB and Santa Barbara City College as a higher education administrator for 14 years.

“Monique has proven a very valuable member of the foundation’s grants review committee where she met and evaluated grant applicants,” said Sara Miller McCune, foundation president. “Monique’s leadership and knowledge of the region will be a great asset to the foundation.”

The McCune Foundation, headquartered in Ventura, was established in 1990 by Sara Miller McCune and George D. McCune, founders of SAGE Publications, Inc. in Thousand Oaks.

In 2018, the McCune Foundation awarded 27 grants and made dozens of contributions totaling nearly $800,000. Details on applying for a grant are available at www.mccunefoundation.org.

— Claudia Armann for McCune Foundation.