Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara Holding Stan Lee Candlelight Celebration of Life

A candlelight celebration of life for comic-book legend and pop-culture icon Stan Lee will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Metro Entertainment in downtown Santa Barbara.

The comic-book store at 6 W. Anapamu St. also will have a day-long, storewide sale and a Marvel Comics giveaway to celebrate Lee’s career and to honor his movies, television and comics.

The gathering is open to the public.

“Stan Lee is an American icon,” Metro Entertainment owner Bob Ficarra said. “He was always positive, and a positive person.”

Lee died Nov. 12 in Los Angeles. He was 95.

Lee was a writer, editor and publisher in the comic book industry.

He helped build Marvel Comics into a powerhouse by co-creating some of the biggest names in comic-book creations and entertainment — including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Hulk, Daredevil and Iron Man.

“He was way ahead of his time in the comic industry,” Ficarra said, adding that Lee used his platform to spread anti-racism and anti-bigotry messages. “Back in the early '60s, he made superheroes human, and they had regular problems that people could relate to.”

Metro Entertainment will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on Metro Entertainment, call 805.963.2168.

