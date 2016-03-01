Morgan Pierce’s Hitting, Serving Carry Cate Past Carpinteria

Morgan Pierce uncorked six service aces and pounded 16 kills, powering Cate to a 25-14, 25-21,25-18 sweep over rival Carpinteria in the season and Frontier League boys volleyball opener on Tuesday.

"Morgan Pierce’s hitting power increased from last season and was unleashing some commanding kills from the outside hitter position," said Cate coach Greg Novak.

Oliver Welch added to the firepowerwith 12 kills.

Novak praised the defense and passing of Nathan Martin and Parter Matthews and Jae Hong and Carson Williams for their play in the middle-blocking position.



The Rams play Bishop Diego on Thursday.

