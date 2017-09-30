Native American Culture, Traditions Swirl to Life at Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow

Drawing tribal drummers and dancers — of all ages — from across the continent, 22nd annual competition and celebration continues Sunday at Live Oak Camp

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from across the United States and Canada to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Native American dancing, singing and drumming was on display at the 22nd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley. The event marked the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and continues Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The soft jangle of bells mixed with a rhythmic drum beat filled the air at Live Oak Camp in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday during the 22nd annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow. Thousands of spectators gathered outside around a dirt clearing to watch more than 140 Native Americans dressed in regalia dancing in a circle.

The Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from across the United States and Canada to participate in the two-day drumming and dancing competitions.

The weekend event marks the largest cultural gathering of the year organized by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, according to a tribal spokesman.

Judged competitions were held for a number of traditional dances, including Northern Traditional, Southern Straight, Fancy Shall, Southern Buckskin and Jingle Dress, among other categories. Participants ranged from toddlers under the age of 6 to elders over the age of 70.

Nakia Zavalla, cultural director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the annual event is a way to pass down traditions to the next generation of children.

“The Pow-Wow brings out our pride and who we are — it represents that Native American culture is alive,” Zavalla said. “The event brings many nations together to celebrate our culture, and many tribes are represented. We are proud to have so many dancers here.”

A gourd dance kicked off Saturday’s festivities, and was followed by a grand entry that showcased the dancers’ different dress and styles as they entered the arena single-file behind flags.

The competition is an effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who organize and operate the gathering, a tribal spokesman said.

The committee aims to provide the community with cultural and educational experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting native self-reliance and pride.

This year’s event was centered around the theme “We Honor our Children.”

“Throughout the year we recognize and honor our elders, and our Pow-Wow committee has decided this year to honor our children — our leaders of tomorrow,” Kenneth Kahn, chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, told the crowd.

“This weekend is a reminder that we celebrate our traditions, customs, songs and stories together.”

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, and parking is $5. The Pow-Wow also features Native American craft booths and food.

