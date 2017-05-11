NCAA Women’s Water Polo Tournament Features Several Local Players

Water Polo

A host of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo and former area high school standout are in Indianapolis this week for the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Division I Championship.

First-seeded UCLA includes Kodi Hill (805/Dos Pueblos) and Kelsey O’Brien (805/Santa Barbara High), both seniors. Hill redshirted last year to compete for a spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic Team. UCLA went undefeated in league play and won the MPSF Championship. Hill was named to the All-MPSF second team. The Bruins only loss came to USC (10-9) at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational.

Jamie Neushul (805/DP) and Shannon Cleary (805/DP) will suit up for second-seeded Stanford. The senior and sophomore helped lead Stanford to last year’s NCAA Championship game at UCLA, where they fell to USC. Stanford broke the Trojans' record-setting 52-game winning streak at USC in April. Neushul was named to the MPSF First Team.

USC’s Amanda Longan (805/Oaks Christian) anchors a third-seeded Trojan squad. Longan’s goalie play for the defending champions was the key to last year’s NCAA championship. Longan is a second-team All-MPSF honoree.

Fourth-seeded Cal will have senior Madeline Trabucco (805/Santa Barbara) in goal. Trabucco anchors a surging Cal squad, led by new coach Coralee Simmons. Freshman Christina Garcia (805/Santa Barbara) plays in the field for the Bears.

Trabucco will face Mary Brooks (805/Clovis West), an attacker on fifth-seeded UC Irvine, in a clash between Big West and MPSF powers. Brooks is the Anteaters' leading scorer (63 goals) and Big West Player of the Year.

Natalie Kayton (805/Agoura), a sophomore center, helped lead the Wagner College Seahawks over Riley Heiduk (805/San Marcos) and Jessee Ransone (805/Santa Barbara) of UCSD in last weekend’s play-in game. Wagner’s opening game against UCLA will mark its first ever appearance at an NCAA championship tournament.

NCAA games begin Friday at 9 a.m. PDT. Games are streamed live at http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule/2017/05/12