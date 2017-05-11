Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

NCAA Women’s Water Polo Tournament Features Several Local Players

Dos Pueblos alum Jamie Neushul leads second-seeded Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Tournament. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos alum Jamie Neushul leads second-seeded Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Tournament.  (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | May 11, 2017 | 4:46 p.m.

A host of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo and former area high school standout are in Indianapolis this week for the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Division I Championship.  

First-seeded UCLA includes Kodi Hill (805/Dos Pueblos) and Kelsey O’Brien (805/Santa Barbara High), both seniors.  Hill redshirted last year to compete for a spot on the 2016 Rio Olympic Team. UCLA went undefeated in league play and won the MPSF Championship.  Hill was named to the All-MPSF second team.  The Bruins only loss came to USC (10-9) at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational.

Jamie Neushul (805/DP) and Shannon Cleary (805/DP) will suit up for second-seeded Stanford.  The senior and sophomore helped lead Stanford to last year’s NCAA Championship game at UCLA, where they fell to USC.  Stanford broke the Trojans' record-setting 52-game winning streak at USC in April. Neushul was named to the MPSF First Team.

USC’s Amanda Longan (805/Oaks Christian) anchors a third-seeded Trojan squad.  Longan’s goalie play for the defending champions was the key to last year’s NCAA championship.  Longan is a second-team All-MPSF honoree.

Fourth-seeded Cal will have senior Madeline Trabucco (805/Santa Barbara) in goal. Trabucco anchors a surging Cal squad, led by new coach Coralee Simmons.  Freshman Christina Garcia (805/Santa Barbara) plays in the field for the Bears.  

Trabucco will face Mary Brooks (805/Clovis West), an attacker on fifth-seeded UC Irvine, in a clash between Big West and MPSF powers. Brooks is the Anteaters' leading scorer (63 goals) and Big West Player of the Year. 

Natalie Kayton (805/Agoura), a sophomore center, helped lead the Wagner College Seahawks over Riley Heiduk (805/San Marcos) and Jessee Ransone (805/Santa Barbara) of UCSD in last weekend’s play-in game.  Wagner’s opening game against UCLA will mark its first ever appearance at an NCAA championship tournament. 

NCAA games begin Friday at 9 a.m. PDT.  Games are streamed live at http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule/2017/05/12

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 