Nick Vujicic, Born Without Arms and Legs, to Share His Unstoppable Life

Nick Vujicic, born without arms or legs, will be the featured speaker at five different venues and several live-stream host sites this week in the Santa Barbara area, to share his unstoppable life and faith in Jesus Christ.

Unstoppable Faith runs Tuesday through Saturday and admission is free.

Vujicic is an international speaker and New York Times best-selling author who travels the world (over 60 countries now) filling stadiums to speak to millions about hope and finding meaning in life.

Seventeen local churches are hosting Unstoppable Faith at the following locations:

» Tuesday Night at the Corwin Pavilion at UCSB.

» Wednesday Night at First Baptist Church, 949 Veronica Springs Road.

» Thursday Night at Living Faith Church, 4597 Hollister Ave.

» Friday Night at Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

» Saturday Night at La Cumbre Jr. High (Hope Santa Barbara), 2255 Modoc Road.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and each event begins at 7 p.m.

For details go to www.lifewithoutlimbs.org/events.

This is an opportunity to hear why Nick is unstoppable!

Watch Live each night at LWL.tv

David Gavrilovic is vice president of programming for LifeWithoutLimbs.org.