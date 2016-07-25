Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Opera Santa Barbara Launches Youth Opera

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | July 25, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.
Young singers will enjoy unparalleled exposure to the workings of a professional opera company under an exciting new educational program offered by Opera Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Youth Opera will provide singers ages 8-18 with tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities, including participation in the company’s 2016-17 productions of Carmen in November and The Cunning Little Vixen in March, as well as an original children’s opera production of Brunidbár in May.

Year-round activities also will include workshops and community appearances.

“This wonderful new program marks another layer of our commitment to programming and offering opportunities in the arts for our youth,” said Steven Sharpe, general director of Opera Santa Barbara. “Our goal is to provide a rewarding and artistically challenging environment for young artists who love to perform.”

Singer and educator Rebecca Comerford will direct the program in collaboration with Opera Santa Barbara Artistic Director Kostis Protopapas.

Comerford made her professional operatic debut as Tisbe in La Cenerentola​ with Opera Memphis in 2008 and has since performed numerous other roles and as a soloist throughout the United States.

She has served as an artist in residence for the Ojai Music Festival and founded the Ojai Youth Opera, the first stand-alone children’s opera company on the West Coast.

Comerford earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Eastman and the Manhattan School of Music, respectively.

Opera Santa Barbara will hold inaugural Youth Opera auditions from 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in the Fellowship Room at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State Street.

Auditioning singers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing that is easy to move in and should be prepared to perform 16 measures of a song of their choosing, in their preferred language and key. They’re also asked to bring sheet music for piano accompaniment. 

For additional information, email [email protected] or call 805.898.3890. 

Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.

 
