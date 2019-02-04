Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, February 4 , 2019, 2:36 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation Hosts LGBTQ+ Youth Conference and Prom

By Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation | February 4, 2019 | 1:13 p.m.

In its sixth year, Pacific Pride Foundation’s (PPF) Youth Connect Conference and PROUD Prom will be Saturday, Feb. 23, at Deckers Brands world headquarters in Goleta. There, LGBTQ+ youth and allies from the Central and South Coast areas will experience a day of impact and celebration.

The event begins with the Youth Connect Conference at 2 p.m. and features workshops and activities to empower youth activism, develop community resilience, and foster strong social justice networks.

This year. PPF will host keynote speaker Judy Shepard, author, human rights advocate, and founding president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

The driving force behind The Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate-crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation, Shepard has committed herself to empowering audiences to embrace human dignity and diversity through local outreach and advocacy.

Following the conference, teens will attend PPF’s PROUD Prom, 5-10 p.m., with dance music, performances by local transgender and drag performers, and surprises.

This event is free for teens of all identities and genders, and includes dinner and workshop materials.

“Our Youth Connect Conference is a rich, unique opportunity for LGBTQ+ teens to develop leadership skills and connect with peers from other schools and towns,” said Colette Schabram, executive director of PPF.

“With half of LGBTQ+ youth in California reporting being teased or bullied because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, and 28 percent threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, our event will increase safety and decrease stigma for our LGBTQ+ teens,” Schabram said.

Youth can RSVP at tinyurl.com/PROUDProm. Adults interested in volunteering can register at tinyurl.com/PROUDAdult. For more information, contact Patrick Lyra, 805-963-3636 ext. 102 or [email protected]

PPF provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County and supports local LGBTQ+ youth with activities and resources year-round.

Programs include regular youth group meetings in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, summer leadership opportunities, in-school academic and social support, and the annual Youth Connect Conference and PROUD Prom.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 