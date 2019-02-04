Pacific Pride Foundation Hosts LGBTQ+ Youth Conference and Prom

In its sixth year, Pacific Pride Foundation’s (PPF) Youth Connect Conference and PROUD Prom will be Saturday, Feb. 23, at Deckers Brands world headquarters in Goleta. There, LGBTQ+ youth and allies from the Central and South Coast areas will experience a day of impact and celebration.

The event begins with the Youth Connect Conference at 2 p.m. and features workshops and activities to empower youth activism, develop community resilience, and foster strong social justice networks.

This year. PPF will host keynote speaker Judy Shepard, author, human rights advocate, and founding president of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

The driving force behind The Matthew Shepard Act, which expanded the federal hate-crime law to include crimes based on gender and sexual orientation, Shepard has committed herself to empowering audiences to embrace human dignity and diversity through local outreach and advocacy.

Following the conference, teens will attend PPF’s PROUD Prom, 5-10 p.m., with dance music, performances by local transgender and drag performers, and surprises.

This event is free for teens of all identities and genders, and includes dinner and workshop materials.

“Our Youth Connect Conference is a rich, unique opportunity for LGBTQ+ teens to develop leadership skills and connect with peers from other schools and towns,” said Colette Schabram, executive director of PPF.

“With half of LGBTQ+ youth in California reporting being teased or bullied because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, and 28 percent threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, our event will increase safety and decrease stigma for our LGBTQ+ teens,” Schabram said.

Youth can RSVP at tinyurl.com/PROUDProm. Adults interested in volunteering can register at tinyurl.com/PROUDAdult. For more information, contact Patrick Lyra, 805-963-3636 ext. 102 or [email protected]

PPF provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County and supports local LGBTQ+ youth with activities and resources year-round.

Programs include regular youth group meetings in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, summer leadership opportunities, in-school academic and social support, and the annual Youth Connect Conference and PROUD Prom.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation.