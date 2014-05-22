Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Partners in Education Awards Breakfast Honors Local Students

Hundreds of business and community leaders gather for the 33rd annual event to recognize internship program participants

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 22, 2014 | 5:30 p.m.

Dozens of students were honored Thursday at the 33rd annual Santa Barbara Partners in Education Student Awards Breakfast, where hundreds of local business owners and community members packed a ballroom to cheer them on.

More than 400 people showed up at the Bacara Resort & Spa on Thursday morning to watch the awards and share breakfast together.

The awards were given to students who had completed internships in areas such as business and finance, health care and science, specialized technology and design, and education and nonprofit fields.

Outgoing board president Steve Ainsley said the organization experienced record participation in its internship program this year.

Students who participate hone their interview skills, learn about the employment process and learn on-the-job skills with participating local businesses, which sometimes offer students employment even after the program ends.

Michelle Magnusson, the organization's executive director, made her first appearance since beginning maternity leave to care for her 2-month-old son, Seth. Someday, Seth will be the one touring their offices, she told the students awarded.

The interns went through seven weeks of training and 80 hours at their work sites, she said, and since many are on the cusp of graduating from high school, "you're making lots of decisions about your future. What I want you to know is that everyone in this room is behind you."

Program manager Chelsea Duffy presented the awards, along several others, including Ron Werft, president of Cottage Health System, Lori Gaskin, president of Santa Barbara City College and Doug Ford, president of D.D. Ford Construction.

Also presenting was Erika Terrazas, a former Community West Bank intern with the program and a Santa Barbara High alumna.

Terrazas said she considers herself a success story from the program, and is pursuing her college degree.

Though she's not the president of a bank yet, "when I am, I will make sure to mentor people the same way I was mentored," she said.

Two videos were shown, showcasing interns Henry Almengor, a Santa Barbara High student who worked at Pacific Western Bank, and Kianna Silva, a San Marcos High student who worked at Ayers Automotive.

Almengor's internship went so well he was eventually offered a job at the bank, and Silva, the only female in teacher Russell Granger's advanced automotive class, said she gained a vision for what she wants to do career-wise.

Ford encouraged the students to follow their dreams, no matter their area of interest.

"Follow that spark," he said. "It will set you apart from the rest of the pack."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 