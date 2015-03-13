Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

PathPoint Co-Hosting Transition and Resources Fair for People with Developmental Disabilities

By Stephanie Boumediene for PathPoint | March 13, 2015 | 1:54 p.m.

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities or disadvantages reach their fullest potential, is co-hosting the annual Transition and Resources Fair from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the San Marcos High School cafeteria.

The Transition and Resources Fair is an annual event organized by PathPoint and the Santa Barbara County Education Office in collaboration with the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Regional Transitions Collaborative. The Transitions Collaborative is a coalition of local service providers that provides resources about the transition from public education to adult services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their family members.

The fair is an opportunity for individuals and family members to meet providers and funding agencies, learn about available community resources, and plan and prepare for the increased levels of independence they can gain as adults.

Too often, these families and individuals are unprepared for the tremendous changes in services that occur when students graduate and transition into adult services.

According to Alana Walczak, director of PathPoint’s Santa Barbara Division, “The Transition and Resources Fair is a great opportunity for individuals to have direct contact with local service providers and community agencies such as Social Security and public housing. It is a chance for families to take that next step in planning for their future so they can make a smooth and effective transition. This year an informative session on Tips to Transition will be presented by Tri-Counties Regional Center, to present the essentials of transition in a 20-minute session.”

The break-out session on Transition from Student to Adult Services will be offered in the Transitions Classroom at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It will be a fun and lively environment with prize drawings.

In addition to PathPoint, the County Education Office and SELPA, other participating service providers include Alpha Resource Center, UCP/WORK Inc., Department of Rehabilitation, Novelles, People Creating Success and Tri-Counties Regional Center. Community resources such as the Housing Authority offices will also be present.

For more information about the Transition and Resources Fair, please contact Becky Spadoro at 805.961.9200 x1125 or [email protected], or Cheri Spencer at 805.964.4711 x2330 or [email protected]. For more information about PathPoint, please click here.

— Stephanie Boumediene is the vice president of development for PathPoint.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 