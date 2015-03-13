PathPoint Co-Hosting Transition and Resources Fair for People with Developmental Disabilities

PathPoint, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities or disadvantages reach their fullest potential, is co-hosting the annual Transition and Resources Fair from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the San Marcos High School cafeteria.

The Transition and Resources Fair is an annual event organized by PathPoint and the Santa Barbara County Education Office in collaboration with the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Regional Transitions Collaborative. The Transitions Collaborative is a coalition of local service providers that provides resources about the transition from public education to adult services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their family members.

The fair is an opportunity for individuals and family members to meet providers and funding agencies, learn about available community resources, and plan and prepare for the increased levels of independence they can gain as adults.

Too often, these families and individuals are unprepared for the tremendous changes in services that occur when students graduate and transition into adult services.

According to Alana Walczak, director of PathPoint’s Santa Barbara Division, “The Transition and Resources Fair is a great opportunity for individuals to have direct contact with local service providers and community agencies such as Social Security and public housing. It is a chance for families to take that next step in planning for their future so they can make a smooth and effective transition. This year an informative session on Tips to Transition will be presented by Tri-Counties Regional Center, to present the essentials of transition in a 20-minute session.”

The break-out session on Transition from Student to Adult Services will be offered in the Transitions Classroom at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It will be a fun and lively environment with prize drawings.

In addition to PathPoint, the County Education Office and SELPA, other participating service providers include Alpha Resource Center, UCP/WORK Inc., Department of Rehabilitation, Novelles, People Creating Success and Tri-Counties Regional Center. Community resources such as the Housing Authority offices will also be present.

For more information about the Transition and Resources Fair, please contact Becky Spadoro at 805.961.9200 x1125 or [email protected], or Cheri Spencer at 805.964.4711 x2330 or [email protected]. For more information about PathPoint, please click here.

— Stephanie Boumediene is the vice president of development for PathPoint.