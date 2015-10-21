Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
PathPoint Praises Partnership with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions for Employment Practices

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions (AVP) has been am employer partner for PathPoint participants for over 20 years. Click to view larger
Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions (AVP) has been am employer partner for PathPoint participants for over 20 years.
By Claire Blakey for PathPoint | October 21, 2015 | 8:53 a.m.

Pathpoint commends their relationship with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in honor of October’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.   

National Disability Employment Awareness Month takes a unique opportunity to highlight the local businesses, corporations and partners who truly make independent living a success for disabled individuals and the communities they live in. These partnerships have encouraged growth, job opportunities and life skills for each participant involved.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides support services that empower people with disabilities, economic disadvantages, and mental illness to live and work as valued members of their communities.

For over 20 years, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions (AVP) has been am employer partner for PathPoint participants.

PathPoint’s Vice President of Santa Barbara County, Alana Walczak commended the efforts of AVP stating, “It’s the partnership with employers which enables the individuals that PathPoint supports to shine and show off all the skills they have.”

PathPoint’s board of directors’ Chair, Randy Weiss of Union Bank, applauded the successful partnership with AVP and PathPoint.

“It’s safe to say they provide a very rare brand of customer service, and impact our lives, and most importantly they pull our community together,” he said.

When PathPoint participant and Vons employee Matthew was asked what he loves most about working, he said, “It’s not just about the money, it’s the friends who even turn into family.”

Matthew also chimed in that having people visit Vons and saying things like “Matthew, we are glad you are here!” make a big difference too in his work environment.

AVP’s Director of Communications and Government Affairs, Carlos Illingworth, attributed the success to the heartbeat of the AVP mission, connecting people in the community.

“We are proud of our long-standing history of providing employment to people with diverse backgrounds and abilities, but we can’t do it alone. It takes a strong partner with an equal passion and commitment to doing the right thing, and that partner in the Central Coast has been PathPoint.”

National Disability Employment Awareness Month honors the vital component of strong employer partnerships to secure successful employment for individuals with disabilities. Partnerships like AVP make independence possible for individuals who seek a full and satisfying life.

If you’d like more information about PathPoint or would like to partner in employing individuals with disabilities, please visit our website at www.pathpoint.org.

— Claire Blakey is the communications manager for PathPoint.

