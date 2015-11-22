PEAC Provides Westside Students with Glimpse of Academic Excellence, College Futures

Advice

5-year-old program at La Cumbre Junior High inspires neighborhood students to take charge of their opportunities

Each Monday through Thursday, after La Cumbre Junior High School clears out for the day, instead of shutting down, the campus comes to life again in the evening with the buzz of students.

About 100 students flood in from local high schools at around 5 p.m., filling the empty classrooms as they take out their books to tackle homework.

They can have some dinner, safely drop off any siblings they are caring for in the free child care offered, and begin their challenging work, since many of these students are in upper-level classes.

The hive-like atmosphere of learning and support is exactly what La Cumbre Junior High Principal Jo Ann Caines envisioned when she began the Program for Effective Access to College five years ago.

The program, known as PEAC and pronounced “peak,” is Caine’s brainchild, the result of her noticing that many of her graduates were faltering in high school.

That’s where so many would “end up in mediocrity,” she told Noozhawk.

When Caines, who grew up on Santa Barbara’s Westside, would see those former students in the neighborhood, she’d ask them why they weren’t taking higher level classes.

In turn, she’d hear a host of excuses.

They didn’t have the computer they needed for the course, there weren’t any kids of color in those classes, they were scared, the list went on, she recounted.

Also problematic was a lack of vision for their own futures.

“They would say ‘I want to graduate and go to work,’” Caines said.

Enter PEAC.

Caines began looking for middle school students with potential, but who were perhaps facing obstacles to reach their academic goals.

Because San Marcos High School is about four miles away from the Westside, and there are few places for students to get support in their neighborhood, Caines decided to open up her school in the evening for students to come back and have a safe place to study and get tutoring.

Students use the vacant classrooms to study with eight to 10 other kids in their grade, who are also studying in higher level classes.

“They’re like a family,” Caines said.

The program’s numbers have been staggering.

One hundred percent of the students who have completed the PEAC program are enrolled in college, and have been accepted to schools like Westmont College, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and San Francisco State University.

All of the program’s graduates have maintained a 3.0 academic grade-point average or higher.

Perhaps more impressively, nearly eight times the number of Latino students have taken honors courses since the program began.

The number of Latino students from La Cumbre Junior High in at least one honors and/or advanced placement class at San Marcos High increased to 212 at the end of 2015 from 27 in 2009.

The program has been going on for the past five years, so the first cohort of 28 students that went all the way through eighth grade to senior year in high school just graduated in June 2015.

Yolanda Botello, who is 18 and just graduated from the PEAC program in June, said that both of her parents worked at night.

“I was always scared,” she said, but ended up enrolling in AP classes like world history, economics and statistics with the encouragement of those in the program.

Those classes also counted for college credit.

Enrique Gonzalez, also 18 and a PEAC graduate, said high school was full of challenges for him, but with encouragement from PEAC, he enrolled in the MESA program at San Marcos High.

He now hopes to study engineering at a four-year university.

“It helped set my future,” he said.

The PEAC graduates are there to help tutor, along with students from Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara as well as credentialed teachers.

The PEAC graduates become role models as they spend time with the students in the classroom. Because they are just a few years older and are themselves products of the program and the same schools, PEAC students look up to them, Caines said.

One of those students was ninth-grader Emily Cruz, who was sitting at a table with friends while working on her English homework.

“It really helps,” she said of the program. “I’m able to get more help with my classes.”

A large part of the program’s success is educating parents as well, showing them how to support their students as they reach for higher education.

This is key because many of the parents have not been able to graduate high school, much less college.

The PEAC program isn’t the only thing going on at La Cumbre’s campus on weeknights.

The Westside Evening Program is also taking place in the school’s buildings, where Westside children, kindergarten through eighth grade can get tutoring, and use the computer lab and the library.

Classes for adults also are held, including on topics like bilingual GED test preparation, reading and writing, and skills like sewing and carpentry.

The programs are funded through private foundations.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Patricia Madrigal has also been instrumental in forming the program, and said past and present PEAC sponsors include the Brittingham Family Foundation, Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, Highland Santa Barbara Foundation, James S. Bower Foundation, Kirby-Jones Foundation, Mosher Foundation, Orfalea Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

After the students graduated from the program in June, each student received a laptop donated by the James S. Bower and Orfalea foundations to help them in their college journeys.

“It has changed the trajectory of the Westside,” Caines said. “They are thinking beyond and seeing those possibilities.”

Caines and Madrigal also said they feel gang activity in the area has been reduced because students now have a choice of where to go after school.

Nowhere is that more evident than in the story of Lamberto Sanabia.

As a middle-schooler, “he lived in my office,” Caines said. “He didn’t want to do work.”

The principal saw potential in the young man and encouraged him to get into the program.

“For me, it was choice to come here or hang out with people on the streets,” Sanabia recalled during a break from tutoring students.

Gang activity was popping up all around him as an adolescent, but Sanabia said younger students have more options now and have academic outlets with the PEAC program.

“It’s a different time for these kids,” he said.

He also says he has a plan for his own life now that he’s graduated high school. He hopes to attend college and study recording arts to become a sound engineer.

The aim of the program is to level the playing field, Madrigal said. Many of the students are living in homes where there is no quiet place to study.

The program is replicable in other areas, and has expanded to Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High schools this year and is looking to other communities, too.

“Families in Goleta can’t wait,” Caines said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.