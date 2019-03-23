Pixel Tracker

Pedestrian Killed by Alleged Hit-Run Driver on Highway 101 in Montecito

Incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in southbound lanes near Olive Mill Road; lane closures causing major traffic backup

Lane closures on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito. Click to view larger
Lane closures on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito following a fatal collision were causing major traffic backups on Saturday.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver early Saturday on Highway 101 in Montecito, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes south of Olive Mill Road, the CHP said.

“It's initially reported a pedestrian was laying within the #2 lane (right-hand) and stuck by an Infinity,” the CHP said in a tweet. “The driver pulled over to check on the party and fled the scene.”

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was tracked to Ventura and apprehended, the CHP said.

The vehicle was impounded for evidence.

The southbound freeway initially was shut down at Cabrillo Boulevard, and lanes remained closed at 8:30 a.m., causing a major traffic backup.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Barbara CHP office at 805.967.1234, Monday through Friday, and ask for Officer Vazquez, or call CHP Ventura Dispatch at 805.477.4174 and reference Log No. 26 from March 23, 2019.

