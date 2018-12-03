Pickup Veers Off Highway 101, Plunges Over Cliff Near Summerland

Accident occurred in the Ortega Hill area; driver rescued from vehicle, which came to rest above train tracks

Emergency personnel responded Monday after a vehicle veered off Highway 101 near Summerland and plunged down a cliff towards the ocean.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the southbound freeway in the area of Ortega Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, came precariously to rest on the steep hillside above the railroad tracks.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the city of Santa Barbara were conducting a “high-angle rescue” using a rope system to reach the vehicle and its driver.

There was no immediate information about injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

