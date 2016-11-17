Pilot Uninjured After Plane Makes Rough Landing at Santa Barbara Airport

Cause of accident being investigated after plane crash-lands on its belly, slides to a stop on runway

There were no injuries when a single-engine Cessna crash-landed on its belly and slid to a stop at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane did not have its landing gear deployed, said Capt. Michael Hoose of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The pilot was the only person on board and was uninjured in the accident, which was under investigation.

Airport Patrol and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and contained a small fuel leak as result of the crash-landing, City Fire engineer Rich Griguoli said.

A crane was used to lift the plane up and off the runway, Hoose said.

The aircraft had severe damage to the belly and prop, according to Griguoli.

