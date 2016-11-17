Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Pilot Uninjured After Plane Makes Rough Landing at Santa Barbara Airport

Cause of accident being investigated after plane crash-lands on its belly, slides to a stop on runway

A plane that didn’t deploy landing gear makes hard landing at Santa Barbara Airport Thursday afternoon. Click to view larger
A plane that didn’t deploy landing gear makes hard landing at Santa Barbara Airport Thursday afternoon.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 17, 2016 | 2:12 p.m.

There were no injuries when a single-engine Cessna crash-landed on its belly and slid to a stop at the Santa Barbara Airport at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

The plane did not have its landing gear deployed, said Capt. Michael Hoose of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

The pilot was the only person on board and was uninjured in the accident, which was under investigation. 

Airport Patrol and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and contained a small fuel leak as result of the crash-landing, City Fire engineer Rich Griguoli said.

A crane was used to lift the plane up and off the runway, Hoose said. 

The aircraft had severe damage to the belly and prop, according to Griguoli. 

A crane is used to remove the damaged plane from the Santa Barbara Airport runway. Click to view larger
A crane is used to remove the damaged plane from the Santa Barbara Airport runway.  (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)

