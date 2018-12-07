Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Maria

Police responded to reports of shots fired near West Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road in Santa Maria Thursday night and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:25 p.m., police said early Friday morning.

"Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," Santa Maria police said in a statement.

The identity of the victim was not released as of Friday morning.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 805.928.3781 extension 2278 or the tip line at 805.928.3781 extension 2677.

No further details were available.

