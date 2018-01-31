Rachel Winslow Joins Rescue Mission Board

Rachel Rains Winslow has joined the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission board of directors.

Winslow is an assistant professor of history at Westmont College, director of Westmont’s Center for Social Entrepreneurship, and co-director of Westmont’s Initiative for Public Dialogue.

She is the author of The Best Possible Immigrants: International Adoption and the American Family (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2017).

She currently serves as a fellow with the Kettering Foundation, working on the intersection between public deliberation and local action as a way to engage students in democracy.

Her teaching, research, and community work bring together her interest in U.S. social policy, social change practices, and American political culture, the Rescue Mission said.

Winslow will serve the local nonprofit organization in fulfilling its mission to provide physical, emotional and spiritual resources to all who struggle with homelessness and addiction in the community, the Rescue Mission said.

Other Santa Barbara Rescue Mission directors are: Krista Frohling, Ramon Gupta, Paul Johnson, Kiah Jordan, Robert Kates, James Kinzler, Joyce McCullough, Byron Myers, Mathew Neal, Ian Ritchie and Ed Wimberly.

— Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.