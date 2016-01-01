Rain Headed to Santa Barbara County After Sunny New Year’s Day

Advice

Cold fronts are expected to move through Santa Barbara County over the next several days, bringing more rain than the region has seen so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain starts Sunday night, but “we have less confidence in that,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

The forecast was calling for a 50-percent chance of rain Sunday night, dropping to 40-percent on Monday.

There’s a possibility of more significant rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday for the entire county and a slight chance of rain through Thursday, Munroe said.

“At this point it’s looking like we could see heavier amounts than we’ve seen so far this season,” Munroe said.

After a clear and cold New Year’s Day, temperatures should warm slightly due mostly to the increased cloud cover and potential rain, he said.

Warming centers were opened Thursday and Friday night due to cold nighttime temperatures, and inland areas have had frequent overnight freeze warnings issued in the last two weeks.

Next week, nighttime lows are expected to be around 50 with daytime highs in the 60s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.