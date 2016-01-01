Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Rain Headed to Santa Barbara County After Sunny New Year’s Day

Biggest storm of season expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday

New Year’s Day brought plenty of sunshine for Kelsey Smith to try out her new slackline at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, with the help of friend Lili Daniels. Forecasters say sunny skies should give way early next week to the season’s biggest storm.
New Year’s Day brought plenty of sunshine for Kelsey Smith to try out her new slackline at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, with the help of friend Lili Daniels. Forecasters say sunny skies should give way early next week to the season’s biggest storm. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 1, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

Cold fronts are expected to move through Santa Barbara County over the next several days, bringing more rain than the region has seen so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain starts Sunday night, but “we have less confidence in that,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

The forecast was calling for a 50-percent chance of rain Sunday night, dropping to 40-percent on Monday.

There’s a possibility of more significant rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday for the entire county and a slight chance of rain through Thursday, Munroe said.

“At this point it’s looking like we could see heavier amounts than we’ve seen so far this season,” Munroe said.

After a clear and cold New Year’s Day, temperatures should warm slightly due mostly to the increased cloud cover and potential rain, he said.

The bike path was enjoyed by many near Chase Palm Park Friday, as warm temperatures bathed beachgoers. Rains are expected in the coming days. Click to view larger
The bike path was enjoyed by many near Chase Palm Park Friday, as warm temperatures bathed beachgoers. Rains are expected in the coming days. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Warming centers were opened Thursday and Friday night due to cold nighttime temperatures, and inland areas have had frequent overnight freeze warnings issued in the last two weeks.

Next week, nighttime lows are expected to be around 50 with daytime highs in the 60s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

