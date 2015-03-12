Decorating with Pets in Mind Is Not as Far-Fetched as You Think

Home decorating trends go to the dogs and cats as living with animals takes on a whole new meaning

You know a trend is big when it makes it to the icon status of being printed on Sweethearts, the classic Valentine’s candy loved by millions and distributed every February.

Last month, according to a Today Parents article, Marymount of Santa Barbara sixth-grader Grace Forgea was one of four people to win a nationwide contest to have her words printed on the Valentine’s hearts. Grace’s winning words? “Pugs and Kittens,” a play on “hugs and kisses” and a clear sign of pets’ high esteem in our lives and hearts.

This trend is equally apparent in home decor.

The dog bowl and dog bed used to be a utilitarian necessity. Today, these items are opportunities for home and pet owners to display a bit of style, show their love and have some fun ... and Fido and Mittens are not complaining.

Spanky, a miniature Pincer was “Choosing to have a loud day ...” about how much he loves George, a pet boutique located in the newly renovated Montecito County Mart.

Jana Chen, store manager at George, describes the boutique as “like a candy shop for animal lovers ... and a pet store for the high-style hipster.”

Not to be left out of the pet love are online decor giants like One Kings Lane and Joss & Main, which feature hundreds of pet accessories designed to enhance the look of the home. Of particular note is a “pet teepee” sold at Joss & Main for $40.95 and a chic treat bin and ball set in red from One Kings Lane for $19.

Petco and PetSmart have been in the loop regarding our soft spot for our animals for a while, but the market is now getting filled with companies with high-style, unique pet decor of a different level.

The tagline for a catalog company called In the Company of Dogs is,” Great gear and gifts for dogs and the people who share their lives.” The catalog is full of pet ideas: leather and brass door bells that your dog can ring when he/she needs to go out; traction socks to help your dog get better footing in the snow; stress relief spray for your dog; and a huge assortment of dog beds, carriers and leashes.

Home design websites like Houzz and Remodelista are full of problem-solving ideas about how to make living with animals a pleasing experience on both the decor and practicality front.

“In three different studies, we found consistent evidence that pets represent important social relationships, conferring significant benefits to their owners,”​ Allen McConnell Ph.D. wrote in Psychology Today.

Today, those benefits go beyond the love and support to be found in pet ownership, but extend to our physical environment — our homes — as well.

