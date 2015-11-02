Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Recruitment Event to Assist the Employees of Haggen and Fresh & Easy Grocery Stores

By Jessica McLernon for the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board | November 2, 2015 | 1:36 p.m.

Local employers will convene for a recruitment event to meet, interview and potentially hire the current and former employees of Haggen and Fresh & Easy grocery stores Nov. 5, 2015.

The two grocery chains announced they would be closing stores across the region, including eight stores collectively in Santa Barbara County (six Haggen stores and two Fresh & Easy stores), and hundreds of workers will be laid off just before the holidays.

The recruitment event will take place at the Workforce Resource Center, located at 130 E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. exclusively to the Haggen and Fresh & Easy employees and 12-3 p.m. for all job seekers.

The following employers will participate: Bed, Bath, & Beyond; CVS; Gelson’s Market; Kmart; Lazy Acres; Ralphs; Rite Aid and Sears.

The event is being coordinated and hosted by Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, UFCW Local 770, Workforce Resource Center and the State of California Employment Development Department (EDD).

In addition to the recruitment event, representatives from EDD, the Workforce Resource Center, County Department of Social Services, UFCW Local 770 and the Workforce Development Board hosted Rapid Response sessions at each of the six Haggen stores to meet with the impacted employees and provide information about benefits, services and resources available in the community.

Please note: The recruitment event will be open to the general public from 12–3 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally.

— Jessica McLernon is the program manager for the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

 
