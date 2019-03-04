Resources for Evacuated Santa Barbara County Residents

Evacuation orders go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday for Santa Barbara South Coast communities near Sherpa Fire, Whittier Fire and Thomas Fire burn areas.

The rain storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday is expected to have rainfall rates of 0.5 inches to 0.8 inches per hour, with the possibility of higher rates with thunderstorms.

That intensity could cause debris flows in recent burn areas, county officials said Monday.

Residents can check the county interactive debris flow risk map to see if their homes are within an evacuation area, designated in red, which is on ReadySBC.org.

The county also opened a call center, at 833.688.5551, where residents can call for information and evacuation assistance, and residents can also call 211 for storm-related information.

An evacuation shelter will open Tuesday afternoon at the Goleta Valley Community Center, at 5679 Hollister Ave.

Several animal shelter sites will open as well, and anyone who needs help evacuating animals can contact the animal services hotline at 805.681.4332.

Dogs and cats can be taken to the Humane Society, at 5399 Overpass Road, which can be reached at 805.964.4777. Other small animals can be taken to the county Animal Services facility at 5473 Overpass Road, which can be reached at 805.681.5285.

Large animals can be relocated to Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real, which can be contacted at 805.892.4484.

Incident commander Kevin Taylor of the Montecito Fire Protection District said the National Weather Service predicts two waves of heavy rain for Santa Barbara County, with the first arriving between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the second after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for all burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Coastal and foothill areas are expected to get 1-1/2 inches to 3 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and mountain areas are expected to get between 3 inches and 5 inches.

There are sandbag locations throughout Santa Barbara County, with a full list on the Public Works Department website.

Plans for school closures

All schools will be open as usual Tuesday, but several campuses decided to cancel their after-class activities and others plan to hold school at alternative sites Wednesday due to the storm and evacuation orders, County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido said Monday.

On Tuesday, schools planning to close after class hours include Montecito Union School, Crane Country Day School, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, she said.

Santa Barbara City College is expected to stay open for classes Tuesday night, and has not yet announced plans for Wednesday morning, Salcido said.

On Wednesday, Crane Country Day School is planning to close, while other Montecito-area campuses will move to alternate sites. Montecito Union School will hold classes at Hope School District campuses; Laguna Blanca Lower School will move students to Girls Inc. in Goleta; Our Lady of Mount Carmel will hold classes at Notre Dame School and St. Joseph's School; and El Montecito Early Learning Preschool will host students at Shoreline Community Church, Salcido said.

She noted that Cate School is currently on spring break.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .