Review: Lives and Roads Intersect in ‘154 & Paradise’ at Center Stage Theater

154 & Paradise is a new play by accomplished screenwriter Gerald Di Pego, who has recently set his hand to live theater and just happens to live in Santa Ynez. Yes, that 154, and Paradise Road. The story comes out of his familiarity with San Marcos Pass and the often deadly consequences befalling those who traverse it.

With a hearty dose of magical realism, he paints a portrait of a group of people called together by a mysterious Examiner to investigate the connection they may have had to an accident on the pass that resulted in the death of a man. They start out confused as to why they are there, but as small details are revealed to be more important than anyone imagined, they each come to see their part in the tragedy.

Director Peter Frisch and The Producing Unit take on this intriguing play and do it proud. Each member of this ensemble shows a deep embrace of their character and an absolute commitment to the material.

Rich Hoag is magnificent as The Examiner, anchoring the entire cast. While the action among the characters is at times volatile, he ultimately remains in control. Starting out gruff and dismissive, he deals with each person on their level, matching their manner and energy as he questions them, effectively ferreting out the truth he seeks.

As Eddie, the self-proclaimed best friend of the deceased, John Leo Brindle is excellent — all bluster and bravado. When he finally shows vulnerability, it is all the more powerful for the layers that have been peeled back to reach it.

Katherine Bottoms is in turns satisfyingly sullen and refreshingly innocent as the daughter of the dead man. Leslie Ann Story is his estranged wife, and the confidence she shows on the surface proves to be a thin veneer attempting to cover her deep hurt over the end of the relationship.

Ivy Vahanian, as his current live-in girlfriend, is in ways the most tortured, as she was the last of them to see him. She rues the fight they had over vacation plans and desperately seeks some absolution in the proceedings.

Kathy Marden brings some welcome comic relief as a woman more confused than the rest, repeatedly requesting to be dismissed as she didn’t know the man who died in the accident. Ian Cummings adds another layer of tension playing his impatient business partner, just wanting to finish and get on with his day.

As the driver of the other vehicle, held responsible for the death, Ed Romine is masterful — hitting just the right notes of pride, pathos and penitence as the questioning progresses.

Bill Egan is solid as the man whose life was taken in that brief instant on the road. His appearances are mysterious, but he serves as an anchor of another sort as he interacts with the various other characters one by one. His final scene with the Examiner is truly disarming and powerful.

The audience even has a part to play, with the effect of the entire universe of the play feeling seamlessly convincing. With one more weekend to run, this is a show not to be missed.

154 & Paradise plays at the Center Stage Theater through Sunday, Feb. 1. For tickets, click here or call 805.963.0408.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.