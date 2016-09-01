Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rey Fire Effort Winds Down, Roads Reopen as Containment Hits 96%

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 1, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.

After another night of progress subduing the Rey Fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County, fire officials announced Thursday the blaze was 96-percent contained.

Minimal fire spread was observed throughout the night and Thursday, with no growth activity reported.

Crews hope to have full containment on Monday.

“The progress has been fairly successful for the last few days,” U.S. Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen said. “We will have crews assigned to the fire, but because there has been no additional acreage or fire growth for the last few days, we are confident we have a handle on it.”

Firefighters continue working to keep a direct line near patches of fire on the north side, where some areas are not yet contained, largely because the rugged terrain makes it difficult for hand crews to gain access.

All Santa Barbara County road closures were lifted at 2 p.m. Thursday, including East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road.

“We worked as quickly as we could to remove all the obstacles to reopen those roads,” Madsen said.

The blaze started Aug. 18 along Paradise Road and burned 32,606 acres of dry grass, brush and oak canopy. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Crews plan to focus their efforts on suppression repair, extinguishing, and removing burning material near control lines and patrolling the fire perimeter. Several firefighters and a helicopter will be monitoring for hot spots near the fire lines.

Firefighters have completed about 99 percent of suppression repairs to the areas used by crews to battle the blaze. The clean up includes repairs to 46 miles of roads that had been used as fire lines, 44 miles of bulldozer lines, and more than 20 miles of barriers laid down by crews.

The number of crews battling the wildfire was reduced to 224 Thursday.

Dry conditions have presented challenges to crews battling the blaze, but cooler temperatures were forecasted in the high 80s for Thursday. Fire authorities also expected the winds — up to 14 mph gusts of out of the west — to remain in their favor.

“The weather has been a good factor and worked in our favor,” Madsen said.

Residents should expect to see smoke coming from the interior of the wildfire for the next couple of weeks as crews continue to patrol the burn areas.

Wilderness area and campground closures in Los Padres National Forest were still in effect, as were Level Four fire restrictions for forest lands. 

No wood or charcoal campfires, use of gas stoves only in designated campgrounds, and no target shooting, smoking or fireworks are allowed in Los Padres National Forest.

“For the safety of everyone, there are no campfires of any kind allowed in the campgrounds,” Madsen said. “With multiple wildfires around California, it’s more indication that fuel beds are dry from the drought and it is easy for a fire to get started.”

For campground information, call the U.S. Forest Service at 805.967.3481.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 