Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:05 am | Overcast with Haze 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lanie Richardson Gets 14-Year Sentence in ‘Car-Surfing’ Death

Defendant was convicted of being drunk and behind the wheel of an SUV when Allison J. Meadows was killed in 2012

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 3:20 p.m. | January 9, 2014 | 12:07 p.m.

At the end of a somber and tearful hearing Thursday, Lanie Tyrone Richardson was sentenced to 14 years in state prison for his role in the "car surfing" death of a 26-year-old Santa Barbara woman in 2012.

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Jean M. Dandona imposed the sentence — the maximum possible — on Richardson, who had pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and also admitted to personally inflicting great bodily injury to a second victim.

Richardson has already served 668 days of his term, and any restitution he owes the victims will be determined at a  future date.

Richardson was behind the wheel of an SUV in the early morning hours of June 6, 2012, while Allison J. Meadows and her friend, Lindsay Keebler, 25, were riding on the hood, engaging in a thrill-seeking activity known as car surfing.

With the vehicle traveling in excess of 70 mph, according to estimates by the California Highway Patrol, the two women were ejected onto East Valley Road in Montecito.

Meadows died of major head injuries, and Keebler was seriously injured in the incident.

Sentencing proved to be an emotional time for Meadows' family, and a video tribute of Meadows displayed photos of her throughout her life.

Lanie Tyrone Richardson leaves court Thursday after being sentenced to 14 years in prison in the 'car surfing' death of Allison Meadows in 2012. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Meadows' mother and step-father, Lynn and Roger Rivera, were among those in the courtroom Thursday when Richardson was sentenced, and gave an emotional victim-impact statement that was read by Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen.

It had been a "grueling 18 months" since Meadows' death, the Riveras said. Lynn said that Meadows was her only biological daughter, and described a young woman dedicated to family and who would never miss a holiday to spend with them.

"Our family gatherings will never be complete," Rivera said.

Meadows loved the cancer patients she worked with, and would often tell her mother about them during their daily phone conversations. 

Living in Paso Robles eventually became too painful for the family, and driving past Meadows' high school, first apartment and other places was followed by a "sadness that would often overcome me."

The family acknowledged that Meadows wasn't perfect and ultimately made the decision to leave with Keebler that night.

"It is our hope and prayer the other parties will change the course of their lives and make positive difference in the lives of others," they said.

Richardson was quiet throughout the proceedings, but did offer a brief apology to Meadows' family.

"I am truly sorry for what has happened," he said.

Dandona also offered her condolences, and said that she was deeply sorry for the Riveras' loss. 

"The community shares your grief," she said.

After the sentencing,  Janet Carroll, who was Meadows' roommate at the time of her death, said Meadows was like "another one of my kids."

"We both needed each other," she said. "She was a beautiful soul."

Janet Carroll, Allison Meadows' roommate at the time of her death, speaks with reporters Thursday after Lanie Tyrone Richardson was sentenced to 14 years in state prison. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Carroll expressed frustration at the high-profile DUI fatality cases currently in the court system, including that of Mallory Dies, who died after being struck by an alleged drunken driver while she was crossing the street.

Dies and Meadows shared some of the same friends, Caroll said, and she urged people not to drive after drinking.

"People need to make better choices."

Carroll said that it was good to hear Richardson apologize to the family, and added that "we're hoping he can become a better person."

After the lengthy court proceedings, Carroll said that she hoped this would be a time of renewal for everyone who knew Allison and was crushed by her loss.

"It's time for everyone to heal," she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 