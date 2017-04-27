Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Rick Candaele Named Football Coach at Carpinteria High

He served as defensive coordinator on the staff of retiring Ben Hallock

Rick Candaele takes over as the head football coach at Carpinteria High. He’s been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Click to view larger
Rick Candaele takes over as the head football coach at Carpinteria High. He’s been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. (Bill Swing photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 27, 2017 | 11:50 p.m.

Rick Candaele is a football coaching lifer.

Candaele on Thursday was named as the new football coach at Carpinteria High, succeeding Ben Hallock, who is retiring after 30 years at the helm. He served as the defensive coordinator for Hallock the last two seasons and had a previous stint as a football assistant.

Candaele, a youthful 69, has plenty of energy and loads of experience. 

Rick Candaele has strong ties in the Carpinteria community. Click to view larger
Rick Candaele has strong ties in the Carpinteria community. (Bill Swing photo)

“I’m still proud to be in this profession,” he said at a Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon last season about his longevity in the coaching ranks. “I hope it lasts another… a little while, at least.”

Candaele’s football coaching experience goes back to the 1970s, when led programs at Nampa High in Idaho and Armijo High in Fairfield, Ca. He coached eight years with the UCSB club football team in the late 1980s and early 90s and served as head coach for three years. The school dropped football in 1991. He assisted at Carpinteria under the legendary Lou Panizzon and coached girls basketball at the school.

He moved on to Claremont College and was an assistant before taking the head job in 1995. He restored a struggling program and served as head coach for 15 years before retiring.  He got back in the high school game as an assistant at Ramona High in 2014 before returning to Carpinteria to join the Warriors coaching staff the following year.

“Carpinteria High School and Warrior families are incredibly fortunate to be the latest chapter in Coach Candaele's rich and storied history in football,” Athletic Director Pat Cooney said. “Coach Candaele has strong ties with the community, passion for the profession of coaching and the important intangible ability to guide student athletes.”

Candaele has great memories of Carpinteria High. His son, Coley, and daughter, Kirsten, graduated from the school and were outstanding student athletes. Kirsten won 12 varsity letters as a Warrior and was named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 1994.

Coley quarterbacked the Warriors to three CIF football titles and won the 1990 State Meet title in the 1600 meters. He returned to his alma mater after college and coached the football team to a CIF championship in 2002. He moved on to Vista Murrieta High, where he’s enjoyed tremendous success as a football and track coach. 

Cooney is excited to have Rick Candaele running the football program.

“We have great expectations for the program and coach Candaele has some big Warrior shoes to fill,” he said. “Knowing coach Candaele and taking a glance at his credentials and goals, it is clear that, metaphorically, he has some really big Warrior feet.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 