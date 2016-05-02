Rick Wayman of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Receives Activist of the Year Award

On April 18, 2016, Rick Wayman, programs director of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, received the Activist of the Year award from the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability.

The award was presented at ANA’s “DC Days” on Capitol Hill, honoring Wayman’s “dynamic leadership in bringing the Marshall Islanders’ Nuclear Zero litigation to world attention, activating the next generation of peace leaders and guiding ANA as board member and tech guru.”

On April 24, 2014, The Marshall Islands filed landmark lawsuits against the nine nuclear-armed nations in the International Court of Justice and against the United States in U.S. Federal Court for failing to honor their disarmament obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

NAPF has acted as a consultant to the RMI from the onset of the cases and continues in this role today.

“This award is wonderful recognition of the excellent work Rick is doing,” said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and great energy to our NAPF team.”

“DC Days,” held from April 18-20, 2016, brought together over 60 activists from all over the country, including Grant Stanton, NAPF junior fellow, to meet with key Washington representatives from Armed-Services and Appropriations Committees, the Government Accountability Office and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

Also honored were Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA); Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA); Chuck Montano, whistleblower from Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Kay Cumbow, activist and organizer against nuclear waste in the Great Lakes region.

— Sandy Jones is the director of communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.