Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Rick Wayman of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation Receives Activist of the Year Award

By Sandy Jones for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation | May 2, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.
Rick Wayman, NAPF programs director and ANA’s Activist of the Year. Click to view larger
Rick Wayman, NAPF programs director and ANA’s Activist of the Year. (NAPF photo)

On April 18, 2016, Rick Wayman, programs director of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, received the Activist of the Year award from the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability.

The award was presented at ANA’s “DC Days” on Capitol Hill, honoring Wayman’s “dynamic leadership in bringing the Marshall Islanders’ Nuclear Zero litigation to world attention, activating the next generation of peace leaders and guiding ANA as board member and tech guru.”  

On April 24, 2014, The Marshall Islands filed landmark lawsuits against the nine nuclear-armed nations in the International Court of Justice and against the United States in U.S. Federal Court for failing to honor their disarmament obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

NAPF has acted as a consultant to the RMI from the onset of the cases and continues in this role today.

“This award is wonderful recognition of the excellent work Rick is doing,” said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and great energy to our NAPF team.” 

“DC Days,” held from April 18-20, 2016, brought together over 60 activists from all over the country, including Grant Stanton, NAPF junior fellow, to meet with key Washington representatives from Armed-Services and Appropriations Committees, the Government Accountability Office and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. 

 Also honored were Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA); Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA); Chuck Montano, whistleblower from Los Alamos National Laboratory; and Kay Cumbow, activist and organizer against nuclear waste in the Great Lakes region.

Sandy Jones is the director of communications for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 