Romero Canyon, Toro Canyon Bridges Reopened in Montecito

Caltrans has re-opened the Romero Canyon Creek Bridge (PM 10.92) and the Toro Canyon Creek Bridge (PM 12.49) on State Route 192 as of Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m.

These bridges were rebuilt following the debris flows and flooding last January.

Motorists will encounter protective barrier on these bridges until the bridge rails have been installed. Motorists should drive safely in these areas.

Caltrans is working with the contractor, Security Paving of Sylmar, on this $20 million project to restore full access to all five bridges within this corridor, and is striving to complete most of these projects in early 2019, weather permitting.

Construction is continuing at the following bridges:

» Montecito Creek Bridge (PM 8.12): Construction continues seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting to maintain the integrity of the construction site and surrounding area during the rainy season. This bridge is expected to re-open to traffic with some restrictions by July.

» San Ysidro Creek Bridge (PM 9.6): Bridge rail work has been completed, work on crash cushions, guardrail and bike rail work continues. Both lanes remain open during construction. Project completion is expected by the end of March.

» Toro Creek Bridge (PM 12.14): Bridge rails have been poured on one side of the bridge with the other side to be poured following the relocation of water lines this month. Roadway and utility work is continuing. This bridge is open with one-way reversing traffic control until project completion. The water lines are currently being relocated with completion anticipated by the end of this month. All lanes of this bridge are expected to re-open in June.

» Arroyo Paredon Bridge (PM 15.50): The precast bridge has been installed with construction of the bridge railing and deck surface nearing completion. This bridge is expected to be re-open to traffic by mid-February. Project completion is expected by the end of March. Lash Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $10 million replacement of this bridge.

» Barricades and locked gates will continue to secure the Montecito Creek and Arroyo Paredon Creek locations with detours available via local roads. Emergency responders will maintain access to these locked areas for public safety.

» A segment of State Route 192 is open to motorists but through traffic is strongly advised to continue using US 101. State Route 192 remains closed at multiple locations between Sycamore Canyon/Camino Viejo Road and Cravens Lane.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit our website at: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.