Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Rona Barrett: Caregivers Boot Camp Would Give Our Homefront Warriors a Fighting Chance

By Rona Barrett | June 3, 2015 | 12:45 p.m.

You’ve parachuted down onto the frontline of a battle.

You’re untrained and on your own. You need supplies, but you don’t know how to access them. Someone in front of you needs medical attention. You're not a doctor nor do you play one on TV. You’re overwhelmed, frustrated, stressed — shell-shocked.

But, the sergeant in your head yells, “Stand up and fight. You’re in the Army now!”

Sound familiar? You are not alone. You’ve entered the Caregiver Armed Forces — 44 million strong and growing every day.

Of course, if you were a real soldier you’d be surrounded by a platoon. You’d have a master sergeant to train you, a point person to navigate, a medic to triage, and a company clerk to push the paperwork and keep up with supplies.

And then there’d be support for your family back on the homefront and for your much-needed R&R.

Now no one expects a “real” soldier to take on a battle all by his or herself. But as a caregiver you are a one-person platoon — with no relief in sight.

So wouldn’t it be great — she said reaching for her magic wand — if we had a Caregivers Boot Camp to better prepare us for the physical, medicinal, emotional and psychological aspects of our tour of duty?

Training would include how to lift, move and assist those we care for so we don't end up physically M*A*S*Hed.

We would learn how to recognize symptoms and ailments and better advocate for our patients’ needs.

We would learn about identifying and addressing the unavoidable but damaging emotional and psychological baggage associated with caregiving: guilt, resentment, anger, isolation and — a newly identified stressor — anticipatory grief.

We would also be given the tools to create the all-important support system of our families and/or friends who could pitch in and provide respite care to allow, as the Caregiver Action Network tells us, "the caregiver to rest, recharge and remember that there is life beyond caregiving."

We would complete navigation courses that would help us locate funding and support resources to reduce the amount of money that continues to shrink our bank accounts. A Rand study estimates the average amount of lost wages, pension and Social Security benefits for caregivers age 50-plus averages more than $300,000.

While our Caregivers Boot Camp is certainly doable, it is still in the conceptual stage. But the Golden Inn & Village is now a concept-turned-reality so I believe we can make Caregivers Boot Camp a reality. Throughout the county, human service providers and philanthropic foundations are beginning to talk about and plan how to form an alliance of support for caregivers.

In the meantime, Santa Barbara City College’s Dorothy D. Rupe Certified Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide Program offers a series of skills videos to anyone who seeks to improve the care of their loved one. AARP’s Caregiving Resource Center offers help and advice for senior caregivers. Access them through the Internet.

Until the next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.

— For more than 30 years, Rona Barrett was a pioneering entertainment reporter, commentator and producer. Since 2000, she has focused her attention and career on the growing crisis of housing and support for our aging population. She is the founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the catalyst behind Santa Ynez Valley’s first affordable senior housing, the Golden Inn & Village. Contact her at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 