Salud Carbajal Raises $313,000 in First Quarter, $1.75 Million Total for Congressional Campaign

Raising $313,000 in the first quarter of the year, Salud Carbajal has collected nearly $1.75 million in contributions for his run to replace retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps.

Carbajal has more than $1 million cash on hand and will have the resources he needs to compete in the final stretch of the primary election.

“I am honored with the continued support our campaign gains every day,” said Carbajal. “I am committed to running a campaign about the Central Coast values we share and building a stronger middle class. With the support of the thousands of individuals who have contributed to this effort, we will have the resources we need to compete for every vote.”

Carbajal’s financial advantage has afforded him the opportunity to air the first television ad in this election.

With the endorsements of the California Democratic Party and hundreds of community leaders and organizations, Carbajal continues to prove he’s the best candidate to fight for the Central Coast’s middle-class families.

— Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.