Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Samy’s Camera Focuses In on Downtown State Street Space

The retail shop plans to vacate its longtime, larger location at 614 Chapala St. in July

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 19, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

Samy’s Camera plans to lease a smaller downtown Santa Barbara location at 530 State St., where the retail shop would relocate in July, according to company management.

The new space is more appropriately sized for the shop’s operations, which is set to downsize from a 20,000-square-foot space at 614 Chapala St. to just over 11,000 square feet, according to manager Richard Pinnock.

The building’s longtime, local owners and brokers hope to report official lease negotiation news soon, said Kristopher Roth, the Hayes Commercial Group associate who is representing the owners.

Samy’s Camera announced it would not renew its lease on Chapala Street late last year, vacating a location photography lovers have frequented for more than 10 years.

Sonos is set to take over that building after an extended Samy’s lease expires July 15, converting the two-story space with ample parking into its new corporate headquarters.

An extensive remodel is expected to start sometime in September — Sonos plans to expand the property by 5,000 square feet, covering existing bays — with a goal of occupying the property by Jan. 1, according to Greg Bartholomew, Hayes Commercial partner.

Pinnock said Samy’s customers won’t notice much of a difference, beyond entering a better-utilized, one-story location.

He estimated hallways and staircases took up 20 percent of space at the current Samy’s.

“We have a lot of wasted space in this location,” Pinnock said. “I think we’ll have room for everything. It’ll all be the same, but a different space.”

Pinnock said the new retail space would also provide plenty of parking with an adjacent, rarely full city lot.

“That’s what we’re kind of excited about,” he said.

The high-ceilinged building formerly housed Fueled Sports Performance, as well as a furniture store, thrift store, bowling alley and other uses over the years, Roth said.

He said owners have received a number of offers and prefer to lease to local tenants who take on a longer lease.

“They’re excited about the prospect of having a good tenant like Samy’s in there,” Roth said.

Samy’s Camera, which was founded in 1976 in Los Angeles before opening several stores, hopes for a seamless transition, Pinnock said.

A joint Father’s Day/moving sale most likely will launch next month, he added.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 