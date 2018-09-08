San Marcos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Falls to Nordhoff, 41-20

Football

Brayden Rogers ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third on Friday night and Nordhoff High rode the momentum of a daring fake-punt conversion from its own 10 to spoil San Marcos’ football homecoming, 41-20, at Valley Stadium.



The Rangers (3-1) jumped out to a 20-0 lead and were up 20-6 at the half. Tommy Schaeffer had his second straight big running game for the Royals (0-4), piling up 153 yards on 25 tries. Rogers ran for 157 yards and 334 all-purpose yards in last week’s loss at San Luis Obispo.



Schaeffer’s 49-yard TD sprint up the middle came just minutes after Taylor Hantgin was crowned homecoming queen. The TD was set up by a 21-yard interception return by Brandon Becerra and came with 8:36 left in the third period, cutting the deficit to seven points (20-13).



Nordhoff took over on its own 10 late in the third quarter and a penalty erased a first-down pass to keep them at the 10. On fourth-and-10, Korey Stevens went back in punt formation. He ran to his right, then took off upfield for 11 yards and a first down.



“We give some leniency to all our special-teams guys,” said Ranger coach Lance Wiggins. “If he felt he could make it, go for it. That was all our punter’s decision. We run a rugby punt, so he was heading that way. We practice that every week.



“That play changed the momentum and didn’t allow them to get back in the game.”



After the fake punt, the Rangers went 79 yards in five plays, capped by a 35-yard dash by Rogers that made it 27-13.



After a Royals’ punt to the Nordhoff 21, the Rangers struck again in just one play. Rogers took a pitch to his right and passed to a wide-open Jesse Diaz, who hauled it in near midfield and sprinted the last 50 yards on a 79-yard halfback scoring pass, stretching the lead to 34-13.



Stevens intercepted two passes, including a 70-yard TD return in the second quarter, and caught four balls for 49 yards and a touchdown. The visitors’ last TD was also a one-play drive following Stevens’ second interception and a 45-yard return to the Royals’ 11. Sophomore quarterback Leeram Stoneman hooked up with Colby Stevens (Korey’s older brother) on an 11-yard back-shoulder pass to the right corner of the end zone.



The Rangers won their third straight game and Rogers surpassed the 150-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive time. The 5-9 senior ran 26 times for 169 yards and TDs of 25 and 35 yards. He rushed for 154 and 164 yards the previous two weeks and has garnered 487 yards and 6 TDs in the last three weeks.



San Marcos had chances for big plays but quarterback Ben Partee’s passes were a little off the mark and others were dropped. Partee completed 10-of-24 for 150 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Josh Brown caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs, including a 68-yarder midway through the fourth quarter.



Nordhoff built a 20-0 advantage, thanks to a 25-yard second-quarter TD run by Rogers and a 70-yard interception return by Korey Stevens. The Royals cut it to 20-6 on a 9-yard pass from Partee to Josh Brown with 1:35 to go in the second quarter.



After San Marcos pulled within a touchdown at 20-13, the Rangers scored three TDs in 2:53 early in the fourth quarter.



“We have a lot of guys going both ways and we were running out of gas at the end but we were fighting hard all the time,” said Schaeffer, who ran for 50 yards in the first half and 103 in the second. “My line did a great job tonight, I have to thank them for my rushing performance.”



Nordhoff held a slight edge in total yards, 353 to 327.



“That fourth-down conversion was probably the biggest play in the game,” said San Marcos coach Jason Fowle. “It’s one thing or another for us in the last four games. There’s always one area where we haven’t played up to par. It’s a team effort and I take full responsibility for not having these guys prepared to play to the best of their ability.



“We missed too many opportunities and had too many crucial mistakes. That’s my job as a head coach to somehow try to fix it. We don’t know how to win as a program and those are the little things that we need to do better to win. We’re a good team. Hats off to Nordhoff, they’re a good program too.”



Nordhoff’s coach had high praise for the Royals.



“That’s not an 0-3 team, they’re good,” Wiggins stated. “I don’t know if it’s misfortune for them or what but their coach has them riled up. Tommy Schaeffer is awesome. Our whole game plan was to not let him out of the cage. That kid has a heart of gold.”

