San Marcos Finishes Regular Season Strong With Win Over Arroyo Grande

Tennis

San Marcos capped its terrific regular season in boys tennis with a 11-7 victory over CIF Division 2 No. 4-ranked Arroyo Grande in a non-league match on Wednesday.

The Royals (13-1) won eight of nine singles points on the strength of Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton.



Stefanov didn't drop a game in going 3-0, while Newton lost only three games in his three set wins against the Eagles (13-4).

"Daniel stepped up today and played his best tennis of the season," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "He served confidently and hit his forehand crosscourt for winners multiple times. We were all pumped for him."

The team of Sam Friedman and Jimmy Wimbish continued its strong play with two set wins.

"Sam and Jimmy are a tough combo to beat. Sam is imposing at the net and Jimmy sets him up with penetrating groundstrokes," Bradley said.

San Marcos will play in the Channel League Singles and Doubles Tournaments next week at Dos Pueblos before hosting a CIF Division 1 playoff match on May 9.

"We're excited to host a first-round playoff match for the second straight year. Our program has grown so much and this group of guys is largely responsible for it," Bradley said. "Beating Ventura for the league championship was a monumental task with five ranked players."

San Marcos 11

Dominik Stefanov 3-0

Alexi Gill 2-1

Daniel Newton 3-0

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-1

Bryan Shott-Alex Wilson 0-1

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 2-1

Noah Dusette-Timmy Hirsch 0-3

Arroyo Grande 7

Sam Ashbrok 1-2

Michael Atherton 0-3

Till Hinrichs 0-3

Austin Bricker-Dylan Black 3-0

Isaiah Sczbecki-Joey Kullman 2-1

Bryce Tencati-Caleb Bristol 1-2

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal