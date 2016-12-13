San Marcos Pulls Away from Santa Paula in 3rd Quarter

A big third quarter propelled the San Marcos girls basketball team to a 48-34 non-league win at Santa Paula on Tuesday.
The Royals outscored the Cardinals 18-6 in the quarter to break the game open.
"We played really good half-court defense, shutting down their two leading scorers," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "We also had much better fourth-quarter composure this evening."
Milan McGary scored 17 points to lead the Royals. Sophomore Leticia Romero played her best game, scoring eight points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Sophomore Megan Cunnison added eight points and 10 boards.
San Marcos (4-5) hosts Carpinteria on Friday night.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.