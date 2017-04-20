San Marcos Singles Play Strong in Win Over Santa Barbara

Tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team took down Channel League rival Santa Barbara 11-7 in a hard fought battle on Thursday,

Kento Perera and Dominick Stefanov each swept three sets en route to the Royals taking a 7-2 advantage in singles play.

"Kento and Dominik have been steady all year long," said San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley. "Dom was under the weather today but played with great energy nonetheless."

In doubles, the Dons gained a few points as Andrew Tebbe and Isaac Kershner and Taylor Kleine and Jonas Juhl each went 2-1 on the day, but Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill swept three sets for the Royals.

The Royals improved to 10-3 overall with a 5-1 mark in league play. Santa Barbara dropped to 7-8 overall and 3-3 in league.

