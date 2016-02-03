San Marcos Trio Sign Letters of Intent With UCSB, UC Davis

Three San Marcos athletes who led their respective teams to Channel League titles signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Water polo player George Kuesis and girls soccer teammates Olivia Jones and Tasha Wood put their signatures on letters to University of California programs at a signing ceremony in Principal Ed Behrens' office. Kuesis and Jones signed with UC Davis while Wood inked an scholarship with UC Santa Barbara.

Kuesis did it all for the San Marcos water polo team in leading it to the league title. He was a productive goal scorer and a shut-down defender. His all-around player earned home the Channel League MVP Award and All-CIF honors.

Jones is a tenacious forward and Wood a rock solid defender for the Royals girls soccer team. Their play at opposite ends of the field is a big reason San Marcos won its first Channel League title since 2006. Now they'll be rivals in the Big West Conference.

All the athletes were joined by their parents at the signing ceremony.

Wednesday was the first signing day of 2016 for football, soccer and boys water polo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.