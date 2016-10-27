Sansum and SEE International Offers Free Eye Exams for Veterans, Children and the Uninsured

Sansum Clinic and Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International will host a Veterans Day eye exam clinic from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Sansum Clinic Elings Eye Center, 4151 Foothill Road, Building B, Santa Barbara.

In honor of our nation’s veterans, Sansum Clinic and SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program will offer free eye exams and eyeglass vouchers to veterans, children and uninsured individuals.

Patients in need of new glasses will receive a voucher for a free pair of prescription glasses from Goleta Valley Optical.

Call 963-3303 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in appointments are available before 2 p.m.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit health-care organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay area. Sansum serves more than 150,000 patients (800,000 visits) annually at its 22 facilities in Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.seeintl.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.