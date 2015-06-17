Sansum Clinic Notifies Patients of Potential Risk After Employee Diagnosed with Tuberculosis

Patients who recently visited Sansum Clinic’s Internal Medicine Department in Santa Barbara may want to be tested for tuberculosis after an employee was diagnosed with the disease.

Jill Fonte, Sansum’s director of marketing, said the risk of exposure is minimal but that the organization sent letters to 630 patients who visited the 215 Pesetas Lane location between mid-February and May 21, suggesting they get a blood test.

The cost of the tests will be covered by Sansum Clinic.

“We believe there is no risk to the public, but a proactive response to cases like this keeps our community healthy and safe,” Fonte said in an email. “For those who did not get a letter, there is no reason for concern.”

The employee has been quarantined and is receiving treatment as a precaution, and Fonte said Sansum Clinic is working with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Fonte said employees are tested for tuberculosis on an annual basis, and Sansum employees who had contact with this employee have been screened, with no positive test results.

