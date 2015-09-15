Advice
Santa Barbara Apartment Building Evacuated After Minor Gas Leak
Mission Street opened to traffic after morning closure while crews repaired the 1-inch gas line leak
Santa Barbara City Fire and Southern California Gas Company crews respond to the 300 block of Mission Street after a gas leak reported in a 1-inch line. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | 12:25 p.m.
| September 15, 2015 | 10:46 a.m.
The 300 block of Mission Street was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a gas leak was caused by crews working on a sewer line in the area, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
It was reopened by 12:25 p.m.
The apartment building at 318 W. Mission St. was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. as a precaution and people at 320 W. Mission St. were told to shelter in place, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.
It's a 1-inch gas line, which is a fairly minor leak, and crews from the Southern California Gas Company were on scene repairing the line at 10:45 a.m.
During the repairs, Mission Street was closed in both directions between Bath and Castillo streets, causing traffic issues due to the busy Highway 101 ramps nearby.
The 300 block of Mission Street was blocked in both directions Tuesday morning while crews repaired a leaking gas line. (Robert Mercado / Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
