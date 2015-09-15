Santa Barbara Apartment Building Evacuated After Minor Gas Leak

Advice

Mission Street opened to traffic after morning closure while crews repaired the 1-inch gas line leak

The 300 block of Mission Street was closed in both directions Tuesday morning after a gas leak was caused by crews working on a sewer line in the area, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

It was reopened by 12:25 p.m.

The apartment building at 318 W. Mission St. was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. as a precaution and people at 320 W. Mission St. were told to shelter in place, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

It's a 1-inch gas line, which is a fairly minor leak, and crews from the Southern California Gas Company were on scene repairing the line at 10:45 a.m.

During the repairs, Mission Street was closed in both directions between Bath and Castillo streets, causing traffic issues due to the busy Highway 101 ramps nearby.

