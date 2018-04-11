Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Design Plans for West Beach Splash Playground OK’d by Santa Barbara City Council

Project would replace the leaky wading pool that has been closed since 2014

The closed West Beach wading pool in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara plans to replace the West Beach wading pool with a splash playground, at 401 Shoreline Drive. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 11, 2018 | 7:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department wants to turn the leaky West Beach wading pool into a splash playground, and the City Council voted Tuesday to fund design plans for the project.

Splash playgrounds, also called splash pads, have a concrete surface and water jets for children to play in, and do not require lifeguards as pools do.

The West Beach wading pool has been closed since 2014 due to leaks and the ongoing drought, and would require a tremendous cost to rebuild, Parks & Recreation Director Jill Zachary said.

The city has been considering a splash playground at that location, next to Los Baños del Mar swimming pool at 401 Shoreline Drive, since 2003.

Anytime she mentions a splay playground to anyone in the community, “their eyes light up and they smile,” even if they don’t have children, Zachary said. 

The City Council approved a professional services agreement with SWA Group of $152,240 for design plans. The construction plans and bid support are expected to cost an additional $135,635, according to a staff report.

Santa Barbara’s Parks & Recreation Department also operates the Ortega Park Pool at 600 N. Salsipuedes St. and the Oak Park Wading Pool at 300 W. Alamar Ave. both open during summers. 

City Council members also approved a $226,286 agreement with SWA Group to design conceptual plans and construction documents for a Bohnett Park renovation project.

The project will improve picnic areas, the basketball court, install better lighting and possibly replace the grass with a artificial turf field.

Bohnett Park is the only public park in the Westside neighborhood and “natural turf cannot withstand the high intensity of use so the field is often bare dirt at certain times of the year,” according to a staff report.

Click here for an interactive map of Santa Barbara city parks.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 