Santa Barbara City Council Praises Interim Police Chief John Crombach

Police Department is sending 9 cadets through the Hancock College academy, the largest class ever, which should help address staffing woes

Santa Barbara interim Police Chief John Crombach was praised during his first Police Department update to the City Council Tuesday.
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 29, 2016 | 8:48 p.m.

Optimism filled the room Tuesday at Santa Barbara City Hall after interim Police Chief John Crombach delivered a presentation on the state of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The bottom line: Recruitment efforts are paying off and Crombach is well-liked.

“I have been told by many that people appreciate seeing you out-and-about and they are happy you are here,” said City Administrator Paul Casey, who appointed Crombach to the post. 

Crombach stepped in last month to replace controversial Chief Cam Sanchez, who retired after leading the department since 2000. 

Four years ago, Sanchez fell out of favor with many after he unsuccessfully attempted to leave Santa Barbara for a job as chief in San Bernardino.

He was not selected for that position and since then there’s been a gradual decline in police department morale, fueled by low staffing levels, recruitment problems and a perception of a lack of leadership.

Crombach, a retired assistant sheriff for Ventura County and former Oxnard police chief, has worked hard to restore confidence among the staff and recruit new officers.

“It is neat to see the next iteration of someone grabbing this opportunity,” Councilman Harwood “​Bendy” White said. “The recruitment piece is key and you have hit it hard and hit it great.”

The department has 126 of 143 positions currently filled, but is planning to send nine cadets to the police academy at Allan Hancock College in April — the largest number ever for one class.

SBPD is also advertising on KEYT3, Peace Officers Research Association of California Magazine and Recruit Military Magazine. 

The department is authorized for 57 patrol officers, but only has 47 officers in those spots right now. The department is also hiring two community service officers.

“Two of the CSOs are going to become police officers,”​ Crombach said. “It is probably going to develop into a farm club.”

The city, Crombach said, has seen a steady decline in crime since 2014. 

“We’re in pretty good shape,” ​he said. 

