Tuesday, October 9 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Council Votes — Again — to Ban Plastic Straws

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 9, 2018 | 3:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to ban the use of plastic straws, stirrers and other cutlery items.

However, after a barrage of criticism from national media outlets, the city removed the potential misdemeanor penalty associated with violations of the law.

“We removed all of the criminal language from the ordinance,” said Environmental Services Manager Rene Eyerly.

The ban is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1.

The move comes after AB 1884, statewide legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, which requires business owners to provide plastic straws on a demand-only basis at full-service restaurants.

Santa Barbara is following the lead of nine other cities in California, including Santa Monica, Malibu and Manhattan Beach, that have banned single-use plastic straws or have made them on-demand only.

Penny Owens, education and community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, said the ban is “a critical tool” to reducing plastic pollution in the ocean.

“We look forward to finding fewer and fewer of these single-use plastic items in our creeks and beaches,” Owens said.

She also said the ordinance will help the city meet its stormwater compliance requirements.

Although the city removed the misdemeanor language for food and beverage providers who give out straws, Eyerly said the national media controversy over the summer was a “misunderstanding” of how local enforcement works.

The council in August first voted to ban the plastic straws, but delayed a final vote until Tuesday so that it could take a closer look at the ordinance.

Restaurants that provided the plastic straws would be subject to a warning notice followed by a possible administrative penalty of “$100 or $250,” Eyerly said.

The ordinance provides an exception for people who have a medical disability and need to use plastic straws.

Councilman Randy Rowse voted against the ordinance. He said that the city doesn’t need a law to force people not to use plastic straws. He said the city passed a no-smoking ban on the beach and people can still find cigarette butts on the beach.

He added that most people already agree that single-use plastic straws are not necessary so there’s no need to ban them.

“We have complicated things,” Rowse said. “We have wasted an embarrassing amount of staff time. We are trying to dictate through a law I don’t know what the purpose of that is.”

Mayor Cathy Murillo supported the straw ban, but urged restaurant providers “to provide straws as needed to people with disabilities.”

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said plastic straws are not “truly recyclable” because they are petroleum products.

Sneddon said she would like to see the city go even further.

“I would like to see this as just the beginning, not the end of what we are looking at,” Sneddon said.

Councilman Gregg Hart agreed with Rowse that “it is challenging to figure out the balance point” between regulation and encouragement. It is important in this case, he said, for Santa Barbara to take a stand.

“I do think that being aggressive and putting our mark out there to encourage citizens to think harder about this issue and not just in regards to straws and stirrers, but in regard to single-use plastic in our lives,” Hart said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 