Santa Barbara’s Top Planner Bettie Weiss Retires After 34 Years with City

A lifelong advocate of ‘community planning,’ she celebrates challenges of the job but won’t miss the neighborhood spats

In the eyes of the public, the seven members of the Santa Barbara City Council and the seven members of the city’s Planning Commission wield enormous power over our daily lives.

Whether it’s the giant rebuilding of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital or a controversial two-story beachfront house on the Marine Terrace, the top 14 public servants get all the credit — or blame.

But to the wonks and insiders, the people in it, not looking at it, city planner Bettie Weiss has been a key player behind the scenes. For much of the past 30 years, she’s done the hard work and heavy lifting to help make Santa Barbara one of the world’s most sought-after communities.

On Wednesday, Weiss, 56, will hang up her tools and say goodbye to the city that first welcomed her 34 years ago, when she was an intern just out of UC Santa Barbara.

“I love my job,” Weiss told Noozhawk. “But I want to do something different.”

Weiss is among the longtime city employees — with a masterful understanding of its policies — who have walked away in recent years. From City Administrator Jim Armstrong and his lieutenant, Marcelo López, to several department heads, Weiss is part of the older guard that is passing the torch to the next generation. Senior planner Renee Brooke will take her spot.

Weiss plans to stay involved in civic affairs, but through her advocacy. She loves bicycling and urban agriculture and will look to make an impact in those areas.

After graduating from UCSB with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies and Economics in 1981, Weiss interned with the city for six months in transportation planning. She was hired in 1982 to perform administrative work in the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. She rose through the ranks from clerk to zoning enforcement officer, assistant planner, associate planner, design review supervisor, senior planner and eventually city planner in 2000.

Weiss was never happy staying still, whether working for the city or in real life.

As a girl, she played shortstop in softball and was an all-star flag-football player. She was born in Oakland, and lived there until she was 12, when her family picked up and moved to Guadalajara, Mexico.

“I am so grateful for the experience of living in Mexico,” Weiss said.

There she rode horses, made friends and developed an affinity for the culture. After she graduated from “The American School,” she came back to California, first attending UC Davis, before deciding the school wasn’t a great fit for her, and she transferred to UCSB.

Over the years Weiss worked deep in the trenches planning major Santa Barbara projects, everything from the city’s massive updates of its General Plan and Housing Elements, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and myriad mixed-use and housing projects.

“What’s important to me is community planning,” said Weiss, who believes the city must create a diverse pool of housing types for various income levels.

“It’s super-challenging to do that when the land values here are so high,” she said.

She’s a proponent of alternative transportation and often bikes to work several times a week.

“The more people move around in different ways, the better it is for everyone,” she said.

Weiss enjoys the big-ticket projects that affect everyone in the community, but not so much the neighborhood spats. Often too much of the city’s time, she said, is spent resolving neighborhood housing disputes.

“There was a lot of discord in the neighborhoods with people who wanted build bigger houses,” Weiss recalled.

The city eventually adopted a Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance to help bring order to what a decade ago was being called “the Mansionization of the Mesa.”

Weiss said she has historically supported programs that allow for the preservation of rental and below-market rate housing to support diverse housing types in the community.

Through all the development wrangling that has often gripped the city, Weiss has earned respect as a middle-of-the-road, objective player in the discussion. From the halls of City Hall to the suburbs of New York, her impact was recognized.

“You are definitely going to be missed,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “We can see your legacy everywhere we go.”

Weiss’ fandom runs deep in Schneider’s family.

“I was always impressed with her ability to remain reasonable, responsive and really patient when confronted with difficult challenges, from the City Council wanting delays, changes, new directions,” said Diane Sadowy, Schneider’s mother, who lives in New York and who watches the live stream of City Council meetings weekly.

“Her command and knowledge of the issues at hand was remarkable.”

In retirement, Weiss said she wants to get back to one of her original loves — sustainable urban agriculture.

“I am ready to have a bit of a slower pace,” she said.

Weiss said she has seen much change during the past 30 years. Santa Barbara has bigger buildings, enhanced public spaces and, of course, housing has become even more expensive.

Still, she loves the engaged community, along with the city’s culture and art offerings. The key to Santa Barbara’s appeal, she said, is not just one person, but the work of great planners and public officials over the years.

“You can’t be stagnant,” she said.

