Local News

Officials Name Medical Clinic Closed For Unsafe Practices

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 8, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara medical office of Dr. Allen Thomashefsky was shut down last month after an investigation found unsafe infection-control practices that may have exposed patients to blood-borne viruses, including Hepatitis B and C as well as HIV.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials released the name of the private practice Wednesday, identifying the doctor a day after they put the call out to find more patients who might have been exposed.

The health officer closed Thomashefsky’s practice at 2320 Bath St. #301 on March 19, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The investigation began with an inquiry about the possible source of a new case of Hepatitis C virus infection that occurred in a patient with no other known risk factors.

After a patient revealed information about medical procedures, public health officials made an unannounced site visit at Thomashefsky’s office, where they found appropriate and standard infection control precautions were not being practiced.

“This was concerning enough for public health to take immediate measures to protect the public,” the county said in a statement.

“In an effort to reach all potentially affected patients, including those whose medical records may not include a current mailing address, the health department is now releasing additional information about the clinic involved.”

The county health department is in the process of notifying all patients of Thomashefsky who received injection procedures during the past seven years.

Thomashefsky could not be reached for comment.

Notification letters have gone out to patients who had injection procedures between June 2014 and March of 2015, and additional letters will be sent in the coming weeks.

“Identified patients are being informed of the possible risk and where to get recommended laboratory tests for blood borne viruses,” the county said.

Individuals who had an injection procedure at the office of Dr. Thomashefsky can refer to the frequently asked questions and recommended laboratory tests by clicking here

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the county said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

