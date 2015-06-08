Santa Barbara County Accepting Public Comment for ExxonMobil Request to Truck Crude Oil

Santa Barbara County received an emergency permit application from ExxonMobil June 4 to temporarily truck oil from Las Flores Canyon to destinations north on Highway 101.
The County’s Planning and Development Department is receiving public comment about this application and anticipates acting on the emergency permit application early the week of June 8.
Public comment regarding the emergency permit application may be sent to [email protected] For more information on the emergency permitting process, including a link to the ExxonMobil application, visit countyofsb.org.
— Lael Wageneck is the public engagement coordinator for the county executive office.