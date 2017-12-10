Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:55 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Stop Progress of Vegetation Fire Northeast of Los Olivos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 10, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

Firefighters halted the forward progress of a vegetation fire burning about two miles northeast of Los Olivos on Sunday night, according to emergency radio traffic.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said the fire — estimated at five to 10 acres — was reported in the 4000 block of West Oak Trail Road about 8:30 p.m.

County firefighters were dispatched to the blaze, along with fire personnel from Los Padres National Forest.

Some of the first crews to arrive confirmed flames in the vicinity of nearby homes.

The fire was burning in heavy vegetation with a moderate rate of spread, but firefighters reported no wind at the scene.

Residents in the area were advised to evacuate, but a handful reportedly refused to leave.

By 9:35 p.m., firefighters had surrounded 70 percent of the fire, according to emergency radio traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Eliason said.

Firefighters also investigated a report of a fire on Tims Road to the east, but they were unable to find any smoke or flames.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

