Mixed Results for Santa Barbara County School Bonds in Early Ballot Returns

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 4, 2014 | 8:25 p.m.

Preliminary election results showed Santa Barbara County voters were split on whether to pass school bonds that would provide upgrades for aging K-12 campus facilities and technology infrastructure.

Two of four proposed school bond measures on the November ballot passed in the polls, according to results from the County Elections Office. 

All the school bonds require approval by 55 percent of in-district voters to pass.

Carpinteria Unified School District’s $90 million bond passed with 65.4 percent of votes, compared to 34.6 percent against.

The College School District’s $12 million bond fell short, with 50.3 percent against and 49.7 percent in favor.  

Montecito Union Elementary School District’s $27 million bond measure was also defeated, at 55.4 percent "no" and 44.6 percent "yes" votes.

A $45 million bond to accommodate a growing student population at Santa Maria-Bonita School District passed 60 percent to 40 percent.

After three failed bond attempts in the 1990s, Santa Maria-Bonita officials finally convinced voters of the urgency to build and upgrade in an elementary district sorely in need of space.

The district, which serves more than 16,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, plans to use Measure T money to construct another elementary school, add onto other campuses and complete general upgrades.

Carpinteria Unified succeeded in its first bond attempt in 20 years, pledging to allocate funds to be spent creating a science wing at Carpinteria High School, finding space for a design and engineering program and replacing portables within the K-12 district of nine schools in Carpinteria and Summerland.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

