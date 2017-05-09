Santa Barbara Crushes Valencia, Gets Another Shot at Westlake

Boys Volleyball

Will Rottman and Henry Hancock led the attack for the Dons. Rottman had 13 kills and six digs, and Hancock had 12 kills, five digs and three blocks. Setter Dane Westwick handed out 31 assists.

"We've split and we are looking forward to another tough challenge in the second round," said Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson.

The victory sets up a second-round match Thursday against Westlake at J.R. Richards. It will be their third meeting this season, with each team taking a match.

Santa Barbara High had too much balance for Valencia in Tuesday's CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball playoff opener and swept the Vikings, 25-20 25-15, 25-19, at J.R. Richards Gym.

